Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is gearing up to re-open at the end of this month when nationwide lockdown restrictions ease.

All outdoor tennis clubs across the country will be able to re-open for play from Monday 29th March.

Avenue Tennis Club Tennis manager Barry Ramsden told Burnham-On-Sea.com he is really looking forward to welcoming everyone back onto the courts.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been a very frustrating and worrying time for most people, trying to stay safe and keep yourself occupied.”

“Now when the third lockdown restrictions are being eased and some level of normality is emerging, coaches Wendy, Vinny and I are eagerly waiting for 29th March when we can get back on court coaching and playing. I know all the members and non member players are very keen to start playing again.”

“We at the Avenue Tennis Club welcome all to start to play in a well organised and carefully planned Covid-secure venue.”

Avenue Coach Vinny Duddy adds: “I am really looking forward to getting back on court for some competition, exercise and coaching, but more than that, just to be back at the club with friends, family and other players.”

“I cannot believe how much I have missed working with the kids and adults from a coaching point of view.”

“I have always hated not being able to play sport because of injury but this has been really different and made me think how much I enjoy just being around like-minded people who want to play sport and have fun through sport.”

He adds: “We are very lucky in Burnham to have such fabulous facilities and the club, and its members, are keen to invite new members/players to the club, of any standard and age.”

The Burnham club is offering a month of free membership to anyone wanting to give tennis a go to get an insight into the club before joining – call 01278 782758 or 07749 878581 for details.

LTA Qualified coaches provide coaching throughout the week for all ages and abilities. Membership allows players access to play on any of the eight floodlit courts – four astro turfed and 4 tarmac – together with access to a fantastic clubhouse with a well-stocked bar, wi-fi and superb changing facilities.

The club is also participating in the LTA’s initiative to get more people back into or just get them onto a tennis court. The club has allocated court times for non-members to come and have a go – more details can be obtained from the LTA website or via Barry at the club.

Barry says Performance Plus Sports have committed to sponsor a free 6 week tennis coaching course as below. The club has thanked PPS for their continued support and partnership in providing tennis for all. Please contact Barry to book a place on the course on Monday 12th April, from 5 till 6pm for all 7 to 9 year olds.

The club will continue to provide the ‘LTA Youth Start’ programme, which replaces Tennis for Kids, that has been run very successfully at the club for several years now. New courses have been organised on Monday, 12th April, from 4 to 4:45pm for all beginners aged 6 to 7; Monday, 12th April, from 6 to 7pm for girls only 9/10 years old; and Friday, 23rd April, from 6 till 7pm for all beginners aged 9 to 11 years old.

These can only be accessed and booked by visiting the LTA website here. As with ‘Tennis for Kids’, the kids will receive a new tennis racket, balls and a branded T-shirt for the cost of £29.99 plus £5 P&P. Any problems getting onto the LTA website, contact the club who can help.

A new course will also be run for adult beginners and ‘rusty rackets’ wanting to get back into tennis or to take up tennis for the first time, where they can have some fun and exercise, while meeting some new people from the town and surrounding area. The six-week course will run on Wednesday evenings, 7 – 8:30pm from 28th April; contact Barry to book your place.

The club also organises social and competitive tennis throughout the week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, together with a variety of subsidised coaching sessions for juniors and adults. It also has ladies and men’s teams that compete in the North Somerset Tennis Leagues. Outside of tennis, the club runs several other social events as well.

Find out more at the Avenue Tennis Club website.