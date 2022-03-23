Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers at The Avenue Tennis Club have raised hundreds of pounds for those affected and displaced by the war in Ukraine.

The club has held a Team Challenge event organised by new Head Coach Tim Seymour with the support of the committee which saw the club members raising a great sum of £455.

The tournament was followed by a Welcome Reception at the Avenue Tennis Club for the Club’s new coaching team Tim and Paula and as a thank you to their current coaches, Barry, Vinny and Wendy for the coaching they have provided at the Club and their many years of service.

The new coaching team working under the trading name of Tennis Extreme are Head Coach Tim Seymour and Coach and Schools Coordinator Paula Stitch.

They have recently relocated from Surrey where they ran very successful programmes in three Surrey clubs and at a number of schools in and around the Guildford area.

Tim and Paula bring a wealth of coaching knowledge and experience to the Avenue and in Paula’s case, this is a return to the Avenue after 20 years away.

Originally from Brent Knoll, Paula grew up playing her tennis on the courts at the Club and represented Somerset as a junior player.

Over the coming months Tim and Paula will be developing and delivering many new and innovative coaching programmes at the Avenue for both junior and adult players.

They will also be expanding the range of activities and playing opportunities available at the Avenue.

In addition to their work at the Club they say they are looking to develop outreach programmes in the community where they are looking to work with local schools and disability groups to offer them the opportunity to take part in tennis sessions.

They would love to hear from any local businesses who would be interested in sponsoring some of these activities.

Tim says: “With the Covid restrictions we have been living under for the last two years, the activity levels of children and those with disabilities or long-term health conditions has been impacted significantly.”

“We would like to start to redress that balance and playing tennis is a great way to achieve this. The physical and psychological benefits of playing tennis cannot be underestimated for players of all ages and abilities and we would love to see many more players ‘on court’ and able to experience those benefits for themselves in the coming weeks and months.”

The Club will be holding an Open day on Bank Holiday Monday May 2nd from 10am-2pm when everyone is invited to come down and join in a range of on-court and off-court activities suitable for all the family. You can come along, meet the new coaching team, and see what the Club has to offer.

Details of all of Tennis Extreme’s coaching programmes are available online at www.tennis-extreme.com or you can contact Tim and Paula at tennisextremeuk@gmail.com or see www.avenuetennis.com.