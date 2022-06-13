More than 30 members, helpers and carers at a Burnham-On-Sea group that helps people with learning difficulties have headed off on a summer break this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club has organised the break to Butlins in Minehead, its first for three years due to the Covid pandemic.

The club’s members left the Burnham Area Youth Centre for their annual holiday on Monday (June 13th), as pictured here.

A representative of the Gateway club said: “We to wish thank members of the local community organisations and supporters for it is their direct and indirect help that makes this regular holiday possible. It has been a long three years, and the Gateway Club is now back to normal.”

Pictured: Members board the mini buses in Burnham’s Cassis Close en route for Butlins (Photo Mike Lang)