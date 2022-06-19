Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has welcomed the news that Somerset is now home to its own Wetlands Super National Nature Reserve.

The recent declaration of the new reserve by Natural England and partners will protect 6,140 hectares of precious saltmarsh, heath and wetland habitats, home to nationally significant wildlife populations.

The site will knit together a total of six nature reserves and other nature managed land in the Somerset Levels, Coast and Moors and will join England’s developing Nature Recovery Network.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “This is a landmark moment for nature recovery in Somerset. A new super National Nature Reserve will not only protect wildlife and help tackle climate change by restoring peatlands and improving habitats, it will provide people with greater opportunities to visit these beautiful wetlands with consequent spin offs that will benefit the local economy too.”

“And crucially, this vast project will play an important part in reversing the decline in nature through our Nature Recovery Network, as set out in our ambitious Environment Act.”

Mr Heappey has visited Avalon Marsh – which falls in the Wells constituency – a number of times to meet with Natural England and the Somerset Wildlife Trust to discuss the incredible nature which is in and around the Somerset levels and how important it is to preserve that as much as possible.

He said: “I am so pleased the Government is taking seriously the protection of wildlife and nature in Somerset. I know Rebecca in her role as DEFRA Minister has prioritised safeguarding the natural areas we already have, as well as putting plans in place to tackle the climate crisis and making steps forward to improve the habitats across the country and here in this wonderful county.”

“This is such a positive move forward for our area and I want to thank Rebecca, Natural England, its partners and Somerset Wildlife Trust for their tireless work on this.”