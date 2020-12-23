A business near Burnham-On-Sea, run by a 24-year-old entrepreneur, has been named as the best small firm to work in by Somerset Education Business Partnership.

Shaugnessy Abrahams formed Sedgemoor Caravans when he was just 19 years old and now employs 10 people at the business’ workshops at Edithmead Leisure Park close to Burnham-On-Sea’s junction 22 of the M5.

It is the second award the firm has clinched. Two years ago, Mr Abrahams was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the region by the Federation of Small Businesses.

He set up Sedgemoor Caravans to restore, repair and customise caravans after buying and selling his first van at the age of 19.

Mr Abrahams told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It is great to be recognised in this way. Everyone here is devoted to providing our customers with the ideal caravan that they want, ensuring that they get their preference of layout, features and facilities to suit them.”

“With holiday choices likely to be restricted for some time we are seeing more and more people turn to wanting to own their own caravan.”

“This has boosted the second-hand market for vans and has meant increased workload for us at a time when other industries are in difficulty.”