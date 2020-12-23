There are more Coronavirus patients in Somerset’s hospitals than at any time during the first wave of the pandemic, the NHS has said this week.

It adds that Somerset’s doctors surgeries and community services are also “busier than ever.”

The news comes in a joint letter to the people of Somerset from health and care leaders pleading with them to do everything to stay well over the festive season.

They say: “Your health and care staff in Somerset, in hospitals, GP practices, social care and community services, are continuing to do a fantastic job of making sure that people get the care they need.”

“Together, we are working very hard to keep you safe and well, and ensure services are here for you when you need them – but we need your continued help and support.”

“We write on behalf of colleagues within our organisations to thank you and to ask you to continue to do all you can to stay healthy and well over Christmas and into the New Year.”

“For many of us Christmas is going to be different this year. Somerset has seen a significant rise in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks and the Prime Minister’s recent announcement about changes to the rules on families meeting up may well affect your plans.”

“Please think carefully about the risks of meeting indoors with relatives and friends, particularly if any of them are elderly or vulnerable. Anyone can catch Covid-19 and even if you don’t have any symptoms, it doesn’t mean you do not have the virus.”

The letter warns: “Covid-19 is not going to go away over Christmas or the New Year. The actions we take now can save lives; it is, quite simply, that important.”

“We are now caring for more patients in our hospitals with confirmed Covid-19 than at any time this year and all our health and care services including GP surgeries and community services are busier than ever.”

“People with minor ailments are asked to contact their local community pharmacist and to call 111 at first for urgent medical concerns – if you need to be seen, an appointment will be booked for you.”

“If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, isolate at home and book a test by calling 119 – do not book one if you do not have symptoms.”

The letter also reminds people to follow the Covid safety guidelines of washing hands regularly for 20 seconds, wiping down surfaces, wearing a face covering outside and to social distance, and also to keep windows open if you meet indoors on Christmas Day.