A toy swap shop is set to be held in Highbridge today (Saturday 3rd December) to help families this Christmas.

The Purple Spoon cafe at the Highbridge Hotel is hosting the event from mid-day.

“A toy swap is a cashless alternative to finding new toys for your children while helping to reduce waste,” says a spokesperson.

“We will be holding a toy ‘swap shop’ where anyone can come along to exchange toys and dressing up clothes.”

“Please arrive from 12pm with your good quality and clean toys and we can then categorise them and allow people to browse what is there and take some things away.”

“We accept clean toys in good working order but no soft toys/teddies or electrical items as these would need to be PAT tested.”