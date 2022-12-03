Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will be performing festive tunes across the area in the run-up to Christmas.

The band has announced its busy schedule of performances and concerts throughout this month. The performances include:

Saturday 3rd December: Outside Burnham’s Bay View cafe on the seafront 10.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m.

Sunday 4th December: Puriton Church Green 4.45 p.m. for Christmas Tree lights switch-on and carol singing

Sunday 11th December: Sanders Garden Centre (A 38) from 11am-3pm

Sunday 18th December: Christmas concert at 7pm in the Princess Theatre. Join them for plenty of well-known Christmas music to get you in a festive mood! Tickets: Full Price £8; Full Price with dinner £18; Concessions Over 65's Under 16 Students £7; Concessions with Dinner £17. See more here.

Wednesday 21st December: In the foyer of Burnham's Tesco supermarket from 6-8pm

In the foyer of Burnham’s Tesco supermarket from 6-8pm Friday 23rd December: In the foyer of Sanders at Brent Knoll from 11am-3pm