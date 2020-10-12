A football match at Burnham United AFC was abandoned in the final minute of play on Saturday (October 10th) after an incident in which it’s alleged home supporters ‘attacked’ a Clevedon United player.

Burnham United A were hosting Clevedon United KV Reserves in a Weston and District League Division 3 fixture, which is now the subject of a Somerset FA investigation.

The Clevedon club tweeted that supporters had “run on the pitch and attacked our young player, pinning him to the ground and attacking him”.

Very disappointed with @BurnhamUnited supporters running on the pitch and attacking our young player , pinning him to the ground and attacking him , which caused the match to be abandoned. We hope Burnham take action against these supporters. @SomersetFA — Clevedon utd FC (@FcutdFC) October 11, 2020

Responding to the claim, Burnham United tweeted that the club was “aware of the incident” and was “cooperating fully” with the Somerset FA.

We are aware of the incident that happened during the Burnham A team & @FcutdFC game yesterday. We are cooperating fully with @SomersetFA whilst they fully investigate the incident. As a club we will not be commenting further until @somersetFA have concluded their investigation. — Burnham United A.F.C (@BurnhamUnited) October 11, 2020

The Somerset FA said that “actions like this won’t be tolerated”, and that the organisation would “undertake a thorough investigation from Monday”.

There is also to be an investigation into another Weston & District League fixture, Shipham versus Portishead Town A, after an allegation of homophobic abuse.

Hi folks, this is horrible to read and actions like this won’t be tolerated; please ensure your observations are sent to us in addition to the referee report that we will receive. 📨 discipline@somersetfa.com — Somerset FA (@SomersetFA) October 11, 2020

