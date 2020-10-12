Football

A football match at Burnham United AFC was abandoned in the final minute of play on Saturday (October 10th) after an incident in which it’s alleged home supporters ‘attacked’ a Clevedon United player.

Burnham United A were hosting Clevedon United KV Reserves in a Weston and District League Division 3 fixture, which is now the subject of a Somerset FA investigation.

The Clevedon club tweeted that supporters had “run on the pitch and attacked our young player, pinning him to the ground and attacking him”.

Responding to the claim, Burnham United tweeted that the club was “aware of the incident” and was “cooperating fully” with the Somerset FA.

The Somerset FA said that “actions like this won’t be tolerated”, and that the organisation would “undertake a thorough investigation from Monday”.

There is also to be an investigation into another Weston & District League fixture, Shipham versus Portishead Town A, after an allegation of homophobic abuse.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page