A group of travellers has left a Burnham-On-Sea car park after five days pitched there amid legal action by Somerset Council.

As reported here, a group of caravans and towing vehicles arrived in the car park next to the Cassis Close playing fields besides the BAY Centre on Tuesday evening (August 15th).

Somerset Council, which owns the car park, issued the travellers with a formal letter as legal action started on Wednesday (August 16th), advising them that they were occupying council land without consent and were required to vacate.

The group left during Sunday afternoon (August 20th).

Their presence led to several community groups being unable to carry out their normal activities – and a clean-up of the car park was underway on Sunday evening.