Highbridge recycling centre will be switching to summer opening hours from the start of April.

The centre on Highbridge’s Isleport Business Park will be open on these days from April 1st until September 30th:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 9am to 6pm

Thursday: 9am to 6pm

Friday: 9am to 6pm

Saturday: 9am to 4pm

Sunday: 9am to 4pm

Somerset Waste Partnership, which manages waste services for all Somerset councils, says the summer opening hours will see the Highbridge facilities open for an extra three hours per week overall compared to the winter hours.

On Wednesday to Friday the centre will continue to open at 9am but will close an hour later, at 6pm, to allow for the lighter evenings. The year-round Saturday and Sunday hours remain 9am-4pm.

Somerset’s recycling site network is open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and receives around 1.5million visits each year.

Nine of the county’s recycling sites have online queue cameras if you want to make sure you avoid waiting at busy times: Bridgwater (Saltlands), Chard, Highbridge, Minehead, Street, Taunton (Priorswood), Wellington (Poole), Wells (Dulcote) and Yeovil.

A spokesman adds: “From the start of April, all waste services – including collections and the recycling site network – will become the responsibility of the new Somerset Council.”

“Residents should see little change. The contractors making collections and managing recycling sites on our behalf remain the same, and the Somerset Waste Partnership team behind the scenes become part of the new council.”

For more information, visit somersetwaste.gov.uk/recycling/centres