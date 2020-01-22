Highbridge’s former Post Office is set to be transformed into ‘The Meeting Place’, a new facility for young adults and youths to meet.

The former Post Office at 9 Church Street is being converted into a new community facility that will open in February.

“It is being run by members of The Gospel Tabernacle Church, led by Pastor Kelton Black,” a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The main remit is for somewhere young adults can meet to talk about issues and problems.”

“The intention is to have certain days as a drop-in centre. There will also be opportunities for some community projects and groups to use the facility.”

“There will be games available and a place to sit and chat enjoying a tea or coffee.”

The new facilities open on Saturday 8th February at 2.30pm when Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor & Mayoress, Cllr Andy Brewer and Lorna Brewer will unveil the centre accompanied by the Town Crier Alistair Murray.