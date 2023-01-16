Highbridge’s King Alfred Sports Centre closed to the public on Sunday (January 15th) as ownership of the facilities is passed to the school.

News of the closure was first reported in December when operators 1610 announced they had made the “difficult decision”.

The centre closed on Sunday and the operators will formally hand the building to the school onto 31st January to enable them to use the sports facilities for curriculum use.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the closure decision has been taken due to a downturn in business since the pandemic.

The 1610 spokesman adds: “It’s with great sadness that 1610 have made the difficult decision to close King Alfred Sports Centre on 15th January 2023 and hand back the facility to the school.”

“We would like to thank all for their support over the years. 1610 have operated the centre since 2009 and have enjoyed offering community sports, leisure and wellbeing to the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.”

“Since reopening after the pandemic, the centre has not seen the same level of business return. Daytime access to the centre is also now more difficult as the facility sits in the heart of a school site.”

“With the increasing operational costs, drop in business and daytime access difficulties, 1610 are no longer able to make it a viable business or sustain the increasing costs and losses that the Sports Centre is now making.”

“1610 has closed the facilities to the public and will hand them back to the school from 31st January to enable them to use the sports facilities for curriculum use.”