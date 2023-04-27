Placement days “confirmed to me that I want to become a software engineer, and that I’m capable of doing that”, he said.

Tilly Brown, an apprentice with EDF, said working at the power plant presented “non-stop opportunities.”

“No matter where you start, it doesn’t affect where you are going to end up.”

Hinkley Point C has trained 1,130 apprentices so far.

Andrew Cockroft, a senior manager at the site, said: “(The courses) are in a huge, diverse range of careers and skill sets – welders, electrical technicians, mechanical engineers. We are going to need them all.”