Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and an RNLI lifeboat were called to rescue a kitesurfer from the sea at Brean on Sunday (April 24th).

Crews were called to Brean beach at 12.17pm after the kitesurfer was reported to Coastguards to be “potentially in difficulty” after his lines tangled and collapsed his kite.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “The beach warden had called our Coastguard Operations Centre and reported the incident and they quickly paged us and our colleagues from Burnham lifeboats.”

“The boat launched from Burnham’s slipway and we made our way to scene along the road.”

“Once on scene, the Lifeboat crew had arrived and were helping the casualty with his equipment, plus a kayaker who had made their way out to assist, keeping the surfer buoyant and then helping them onto the boat and handing them over to two waiting members of our team.”

“Once we assessed them for any medical issues we were happy for them to head on back to their family, aided by the beach wardens.”

“It was an easy rescue, but certainly an essential one, with the wind pushing them further out faster than they could paddle back.”

“As always, it’s good to work with essential support assets including the RNLI Lifeboats. Burnham has a very deep pool of marine rescue teams and each one is vital to keeping our coastline safe. As always, if anyone is in danger or difficulty along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: Sunday’s incident underway at Brean (Photos: Burnham Coastguards)