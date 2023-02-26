A local lecture on one of the greatest opera singers of the 20th and 21st centuries is set to explore his life and work.

The spotlight will fall on Giacomo Puccini – creator of la Bohème, Tosca and Madama Butterfly among others – during the event by The Arts Society Sedgemoor on Wednesday March 1st.

Organiser Margaret Stewart says: “He had an unfailing instinct for balanced dramatic structure, combined with the ability to convey strong emotion through the power of the human voice.”

“These, and his unique handling of the orchestra, earned him a place among the most important musical figures of the 20th century.”

“His personal life, especially with the tempestuous Elvira, was as colourful as one of his operatic plots.”

“This lecture, punctuated by recordings of some of the greatest opera singers of the 20th and 21st centuries, explores the life and works of this fascinating man.”

Speaker Roger Askew began his musical life as a chorister at Wells Cathedral School and a choral scholar at Magdalen College, Oxford.

He combined a teaching career with professional singing in London, and after obtaining a further degree in Music became Director of Music at Daniel Stewart’s Melville College in Edinburgh.

The event on 1st March will be held at the 37 Club (between Woolavington and Puriton) at 2pm for a 2.15pm start. Visitors are welcome at a charge of £8 per lecture.

Full information on TASS and its future events can be found on the website: https://theartssocietysedgemoor.org.uk