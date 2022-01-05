Local resident Mell Turford has launched a new podcast featuring the history and stories of Highbridge.

Commissioned by regional drama group Seed to record a series of conversations, Mell is working with local residents to tell the tales that build a picture of the history of the town.

He says: “The podcast will offer the community an opportunity to capture the history of their own place. It doesn’t matter how long they’ve been here – whether it’s 12 months or the whole of their life – they’ve all got a perception of what Highbridge has to offer, what’s great about it, and how it has grown as a town and community.”

Mell has already had conversations with the local U3A, participants and audience members at Blues in the Pews, a monthly jam night at St John’s Church, and businesses.

“We are very excited to commission this podcast,” says Scott O’Hara, Director of Seed. “It will serve as an oral time capsule, both of past and current Highbridge, making it a wonderful way for future generations to learn about the history of the town.”

“We hope it will capture the voices of every generation in Highbridge and perhaps even useful for those interested in looking into their family history as much as the story of the place where they live.”

Finished podcasts will be posted on www.sedgemoormedia.com to listen to at any time, free of charge.