Street art that some believe could be the work of renowned street artist Banksy has appeared on the wall of a bus shelter in Brean this week.
The black and white spray painted image of the Disney-Pixar character Wall-E has appeared opposite Brean’s Seagull Inn in South Road, as pictured here.
The famous artist has not yet confirmed whether the mural is his own work – and there has been similiar speculation in the past.
There have been Banksy-style works of street art in our area. Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that a similar Banksy-style image had appeared at the entrance to Brean beach in August 2021.
A separate piece of art in Brean of a spray-painted black and white image of a girl reading a newspaper was also reported here in October 2021.