Street art that some believe could be the work of renowned street artist Banksy has appeared on the wall of a bus shelter in Brean this week.

The black and white spray painted image of the Disney-Pixar character Wall-E has appeared opposite Brean’s Seagull Inn in South Road, as pictured here.

Tourists at a nearby Brean holiday park spotted the new artwork on Wednesday morning (April 3rd) and posted images on social media, prompting comments about the Banksy link.

The famous artist has not yet confirmed whether the mural is his own work – and there has been similiar speculation in the past. There have been Banksy-style works of street art in our area. Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that a similar Banksy-style image had appeared at the entrance to Brean beach in August 2021. A separate piece of art in Brean of a spray-painted black and white image of a girl reading a newspaper was also reported here in October 2021.