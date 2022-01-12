A busy cafe in Highbridge is set to expand by opening a new premises in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The owner of ‘Ray’s’ cafe in Highbridge’s Commerce Way, pictured, plans to launch a new outlet with the same name in Burnham next month.

Owner Stuart Carpenter says the new Burnham premises will open in place of the former ‘L’s Cafe’ next to Burnham Shopping Centre in the High Street, pictured below, which recently closed.

He says: “It’s a good opportunity for us to expand and bring our menu of traditional English breakfasts and freshly cooked hot food including lunches and dinners to Burnham.”

“I think there’s a need for a cafe that not only serves the holiday trade but provides quality traditional English food for locals.”

He says the new cafe is scheduled to open in early February.