A Burnham-On-Sea play area has been given an upgrade with a new piece of equipment in time for the summer holidays.

Sedgemoor District Council, which maintains play areas in Burnham-On-Sea and Hoighbridge, has added a trim trail to the Rosewood Close play area.

Claire Faun, council spokeswoman, says: “Residents and visitors to Rosewood Close play area in Burnham-On-Sea now have a recently installed a timber trim trail.”

“This new equipment will add new play value to the existing play area and encourage physical challenges while helping with balance and coordination. The equipment has cost £5,500.”

 
