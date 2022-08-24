The opening of Weston’s ‘See Monster’ has been delayed for the second time.

The long-awaited art installation which was supposed to be the town’s top summer attraction now won’t open fully until after the school summer holidays.

Parts of the 35 metre tall See Monster are open, including a viewing platform which opened earlier this month.

The team assembling it said delays are to be expected with a project that is a “world first”.

The rig was transported to the Tropicana in July, on a flatbed barge as large as a football pitch.

Organisers said it will feature four levels animated by a waterfall, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation forming the monster’s shimmering scales, an on-board green oasis and a seated amphitheatre and broadcast studio. The artwork is meant to inspire conversations about sustainability.

Patrick O’Mahony founder of Newsubstance, one of the groups behind the installation, said: “We’re building outside and at height so we are having a few delays.”

“This has been a huge project, the first time in the world. The first is always going to be hard, that’s why we thank the council and the people of Weston – everyone has been incredible and welcomed us.”

He said that this weekend will see “the awakening” of the monster, with events including drone shows by the company behind displays at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and London New Year’s Eve.

James Bawn, production director, adds: “With the weather we have had quite a few significant challenges.”

“The wind, the rain – there is a wind limit, as soon as it gets too windy we have to stop. We are constantly adapting to the environment, which makes it exciting but very challenging. Ultimately we have to keep people safe.”