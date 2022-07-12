Dozens of special vehicles went on show at a farm near the village of Mark on Sunday (July 10th) when it held a fundraising event for Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The second annual ‘Cars, Bikes and Coffee’ event was held at Splott Farm between Mark and Blackford on the B3139.

Dozens of cars attended with motorcycles, prestige, classic, and imported cars, campers and quirky vehicles, which were enjoyed by a steady flow of visitors.

A BARB spokesman said: “A big thank you goes to organiser Lyndon Bull for all his work this second event, which was a great success.”

“We also thank everyone who came along on the day, from the vehicle owners to the enthusiasts and families, raising a fantastic total of £529 for BARB from collections.”

“As a small charity that relies on local donations, we are very grateful for the support!”