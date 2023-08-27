Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill is set to hold the final day of its three-day open weekend today (Bank Holiday Monday).

Crowds of families and supporters have headed to the ‘August Fun Days’, which started on Saturday 26th. The event is open today from 10am till 4pm.

A spokesperson says: “Our Fun Days are a family-friendly day out, full of activities and talks about wildlife, while raising money to help sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.”

“A few things you’ll be able to enjoy over the whole weekend as part of your entry: Wildlife talks; The Secret World learning centre; Craft/gift market featuring local artists; Secret World gift shop, selling new and donated goods; Teddy tombola and name the bear; Fundraising raffle; Giant games; Facepainting (additional charge); Mini golf (additional charge); Interpretation Centre.”

“This will be a great chance to see our wildlife treatment centre and enjoy the interactive learning displays in the reception area. This event is suitable for all ages, and all are welcome.”

“We’ll be hoping for good weather, but some activities may be limited to what we can do under cover if the heavens open.”

“Please note that some areas and footpaths are loose ground/gravel and are not wheelchair accessible. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome and must be kept on leads at all times.”

“Our site is closed to the public except for open weekends, so this is a fantastic opportunity to visit and learn more about how we are helping wildlife.”

“Please note that no wild animals will be on display; our work with wild animals is done behind closed doors and limiting human interaction gives them the best possible chance of returning to the wild.”

“However, there are a few resident animals you may see: a kestrel, a European eagle owl, a tawny owl, a red deer, an emu, and an African grey parrot.”