Plans to build 40 new homes in a village near Burnham-On-Sea have been narrowly approved by councillors.

Strongvox Homes Ltd, JDW Puddy and AE Reader originally submitted proposals in July 2019 to build 50 homes on the Beavers Lodge Farm site in Lympsham.

The developers later downgraded their proposals to 40 homes following extensive discussions with Sedgemoor District Council’s planning officers and feedback from public consultation.

Those plans were approved by the district council’s Development Committee when it met on Thursday (July 21st).

The development site is next to Lympsham Road near the A370 Bridgwater Road.

Of the 40 homes which will be built on the site, 16 are described as “local needs affordable homes” which will be offered to people with close local connections.

James Cole, who lives near the proposed site, told the committee that the village could not cope with this development on top of the separate Lime Grove estate of 20 properties, which is being delivered by LiveWest.

He added that 60 new homes would be “excessive and unsustainable” for a village of just 235 dwellings.

Heather Allsop, speaking on behalf of Lympsham Parish Council, said the justification for the homes was “very questionable” in light of much of the site being deemed at high risk of flooding by the Environment Agency (EA).

Despite this, after a lengthy debate, the Sedgemoor committee voted to approve the plans by a narrow margin of six votes to five with three abstentions.