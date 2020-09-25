Internationally acclaimed sand artist Simon Beck will be creating his 500th drawing this weekend on Brean beach next to Brean Down.

A now familiar sight on Brean beach, the 62-year-old Taunton resident creates perfect, detailed geometrical designs using a rake and a magnetic compass.

The former cartographer created his first design on snow in the Alps in 2004, and his first sand design in 2014.

He has now drawn more than 140 designs on Brean Beach, including the recent drawings commissioned by the ‘Sanditon Sisterhood’ group which featured two 120-metre large faces of the ITV show’s characters, as we featured here.

With a design typically taking seven hours to complete, for this special 500th drawing Simon will begin this weekend’s intricate design this morning, aiming to complete it by 3pm on Sunday 27th September before the tide will begin to wash the artwork away.