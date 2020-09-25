Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre will be lit up on Wednesday evening (30th September) in solidarity for those in the event industry being affected by Covid-19.

Beccy Armory, Princess Business Development Officer, pictured below, says: “There are national campaigns running to highlight the plight of the events industry and its workers during the pandemic.”

“The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre will be part of the Light it up in Red campaign on Wednesday. We will have the lights on from 8pm – 9pm.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported here that Burnham’s theatre will not re-open before January 2021 at the earliest after shutting in March.

The ‘Light It In Red’ campaign is a UK based direct action lighting initiative that aims to draw attention to the critical condition of the UK live event and entertainment industry and its need for special government support to see it through to re-starting.

A spokesman for Light It In Red says: “Our industry is important and contributes billions of pounds each year to the UK economy. Due to COVID-19 it needs immediate help. We want our future to continue to create millions of memories with the stories to match – it’s what we do best.”

“Without significant and immediate support the entire live events sector supply chain is at risk of collapse. The UK lit 700+ buildings, structures and homes in red on August 11th and we would like to increase this number on September 30th.”

“​Red has always signified ‘stand by’ in theatre, we are standing by to go back to work. It now also signifies we are at red alert. We stand as one as we highlight the need for support if the live events industry is to survive.”