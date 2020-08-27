Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre hopes to re-open in January 2021, it has been confirmed this week.

The facilities in Princess Street have been shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Government allowed theatres and arts centres across the UK to re-open to the public on 15th August, many have remained closed as they say it is not financially viable for them to operate and comply with social distancing rules.

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer at The Princess, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Thursday evening: “We have made the difficult decision to remain closed until at least January 2021.”

“Covid-19 has dealt the cultural sector a huge blow and, like many theatres up and down the country, we have been carefully navigating our way through the mess it has caused. It has not been an easy decision but it is the right thing to do.”

Cllr Louise Parkin, Chairman of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Princess Committee, adds: “We know that this is disappointing for many, as it is for us, but we are committed to the health and safety of our staff and community, as well as the theatre and arts centre.”

“Whilst social distancing measures remain as they are we must remain closed. The Princess is grateful to so many for their support and kind donations especially our loyal audiences and the Arts Council.”

The council says that The Princess team are working hard behind the scenes to keep customers and colleagues up-to-date with developments and during the coming weeks they will set out their new 2021 programme.

During the closure, the theatre will carry out statutory health and safety work and the planned refurbishment work funded by the EDF Community Impact Mitigation fund.

2021 events can already be booked on the theatre’s website, featuring acts such as Dom Joly, Lost Voice Guy and Absolute Bowie.