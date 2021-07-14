Sand artist Simon Beck unveiled this huge honeycomb-shaped design on the beach next to Brean Down this week.

His 169th design on Brean beach comprised of 37 hexagons joined together across 190 metres of the beach.

A now familiar sight on Brean beach, the 62-year-old Taunton resident creates perfect, detailed geometrical designs using a large rake and a compass.

Visitors to Brean Down often marvel at Simon Beck’s artwork on the beach below. In June, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here how he’d created one of his biggest, most complex designs yet.

Last year, we reported here that he had created his 500th design in snow and sand. He said at the time: “I have a lifetime ambition of making 1,000 drawings by the time I reach the age of 80 so I feel a certain amount of achievement to be at 500.”