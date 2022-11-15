A wildlife rescue centre near Burnham-On-Sea has been given a £400 boost to its project to replace the old off-road vehicle it uses for site maintenance.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue provides a rescue and rehabilitation service for animals and birds from its base in New Road, East Huntspill which includes enclosures for foxes and badgers, water enclosures for otters and swans and large aviaries for garden birds and birds of prey – and aims to return animals to the wild wherever possible.

Bellway South West has donated the money towards the cost of purchasing a new electric utility terrain vehicle, which will help staff at the centre move heavy equipment around the site.

David Plant, Fundraising Manager at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a lovely surprise to hear from Bellway and learn how they are supporting local causes in the areas they’re working in. We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen for this very generous donation.”

“With our animal enclosures spread across a five-acre site, an off-road vehicle is essential when doing maintenance as it makes moving large and heavy items so much easier. Our current vehicle has saved us a great deal of time and money over the years, but is now sadly on its way out, so we will be replacing it with a new environmentally friendly electric model.”

“Purchasing this vehicle is a huge financial commitment, and something that was not in our budget, so we’re very grateful for Bellway’s contribution.”

“We are entirely reliant on donations, receiving no statutory government support, so schemes like this are very important to us. With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis affecting people’s ability to give, it is very reassuring to know that companies like Bellway are still helping charities.”

“On behalf of everyone at Secret World Wildlife Rescue – and the animals who can’t say thank you themselves – I’d like to say a very big thank you to Bellway for this kind donation. It will make a big difference to the work that we do.”

Rachel Way, Sales Manager for Bellway South West, adds: “Alongside our commitment to delivering high quality homes in Somerset and across the South West, we as a company place huge importance on helping the communities in which we build our homes.”

“Secret World Wildlife Rescue provides an invaluable service not only caring for sick or injured wildlife, but also helping to rehabilitate them and educating the public on how best to protect their delicate habitats.”

“We hope that this donation can help David and Secret World Wildlife Rescue reach their fundraising goals that bit quicker and help them purchase a new utility terrain vehicle that we hope will serve them well for many years to come.”