Secret World Wildlife Rescue is unable to hold its annual ball this autumn due to the Coronavirus pandemic and therefore it’s holding a virtual auction instead.

The online fundraising auction will be held over two days later this month.

“The ball is usually our largest fundraising event of the year and because we still have so many wonderful items offered for our auction, we are running a virtual auction on October 23rd for star items and 24th October for over 100 items,” says founder Pauline Kidner.

Signed DVD and First Edition stamps commemorating Queen by Brian May, A Bat night walk, a holiday in Cornwall and a fantastic painting of a Stag on wood are just some of the many items on offer.

All proceeds raised will go towards the charity’s new Treatment Centre build which is due to begin next month. To take part, click here.

“We can place bids for you if you just want to browse the items and not have your name attached to the bids.”

She adds: “It’s hedgehog season and as we have already helped over 368 hedgehogs this year, we are likely to care for over 700 this year.”

“Despite the building work going on through to the summer in 2021 we will still endeavour to be able to help wildlife and offer advice.”