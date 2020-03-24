Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) has launched the Somerset Coronavirus Appeal to get vital funding to local charities and community organisations that are helping the most vulnerable people during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The funds raised will help form the Somerset Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund to ensure support swiftly reaches local charities and community organisations across the county of Somerset.

SCF plans for the grants from the Fund to be made on a rolling basis, beginning as soon as funds become available.

Justin Sargent, Chief Executive at SCF, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In the response phase, we will get extra money to organisations in order to boost their efforts to provide essential support to older people and other vulnerable groups affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”

“In the recovery phase, we will fund a wider group of local charities and community organisations whose operations and finances have been affected, helping them to recover while also helping our communities get back on their feet once the outbreak eases.”

“We are working closely with partners in the voluntary sector, NHS and local authorities, and contacting frontline organisations to see what is needed. We have been funding the local voluntary sector in Somerset for 18 years and we know a lot of these organisations very well.”

“Never have our communities needed these organisations’ backing more, and we will act swiftly to support their efforts by using our local knowledge to reach the organisations helping vulnerable people on the ground.”

SCF is delighted to announce that generous funders have already agreed that £40,000 of existing donations can be added to the Somerset Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund, and is now inviting local people, businesses and organisations who can and wish to help, to make a donation.

Justin adds: “It’s important that the money gets to groups helping vulnerable people now and in the coming weeks. But we must also look ahead; our area’s brilliant charities and community organisations will need support to get back on their feet after the outbreak eases so they can keep up their vital work.”

A national appeal has also been launched and the National Emergencies Trust will distribute money through a number of charitable organisations, including community foundations. If you wish to support the national appeal, please visit their website: www.nationalemergenciestrust.org.uk/coronavirus

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Somerset Coronavirus Appeal can do so by clicking here: www.somersetcf.org.uk/appeal