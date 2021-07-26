Award winning special constables and volunteers from Avon and Somerset Police have been formally recognised for their contributions to policing, after securing three accolades at the Citizen in Policing Regional Awards.

The presentation of the awards was delayed due to coronavirus. The awards acknowledge the invaluable contributions of police volunteers across the South West.

The winners would usually attend a regional awards ceremony, however that has not been possible because of the pandemic. Instead, they were presented with their awards at a socially distanced ceremony attended by Temporary Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford at Police headquarters on Saturday 24th July.

The 18 special constables and volunteers faced strong competition from across the region to win three out of the five award categories. Police Support Team of the Year is the Black Police Association Outreach Volunteers; Special Constabulary Team of the Year is the West Somerset Special Constables; and Police Support Volunteer of the Year is Bronwen Bishop.

Specials have been a key part of the policing response to COVID-19 – no more so than the West Somerset team who won the Special Constabulary Team of the Year Award.

They played a significant role in managing illegal car meets in Cheddar Gorge which can cause significant disruption to local communities.

“They increased efforts to tackle the issue, independently managing operations, targeting those committing crimes and reassuring our communities,” says a spokesman.

“This was illustrated by the way the team handled an unexpected car meet of over 400 vehicles on the weekend after the first lockdown ended. This was a time when operational demand was high, the neighbourhood policing team was stretched beyond capacity, and an influx of day-trippers were visiting the gorge.”

“Our specials independently managed the road closure, implemented dispersal orders and made sure all vehicles were removed safely. They also worked hard to diffuse tension in the community and keep a vast number of pedestrians safe. The team has taken a proactive approach to tackling the issue of car meets and played a key role in managing community concerns and improving confidence in policing.”

The team are: Special Chief Inspector Ryan Kennedy, Special Inspector Lee Gadd, Special Sergeant Tara Howard, Special Sergeant Christopher Rees; Special Sergeant Martyn Callow; Special Constable Ian Luckhurst; (Former) Special Sergeant Timothy Stride; Special Sergeant Thomas Eaton; Special Constable Nicholas Genge; Special Constable Matthew Carter; Special Constable Paul Chamberlain; Special Inspector Jordan Howe; and Special Constable Adam Hann.

Responding to the awards win, Temporary Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: ““I’d like to congratulate our regional winners and offer my thanks to them, for their unwavering commitment to policing under the toughest of circumstances.”

“I would also like to extend my thanks to all our volunteers and special constables for their continued support in what’s been an unprecedented 18 months, which has placed exceptional demand on our services.”

“The efforts of those who donate their free time to us as volunteers and special constables have been crucial to maintaining positive relationships with the communities we serve and keeping the communities of Avon and Somerset safe.

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford adds: “This much-deserved recognition of our policing volunteers at a regional level is testament to their enduring commitment and dedication to safeguarding our communities during these challenging times. I’d like to say a huge congratulations to our 2020 winners and to thank them for the inspirational work they do.”