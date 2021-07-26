A tribute to one of the country’s most popular girl bands will be performed in Burnham-On-Sea this August.

The Little Mix Experience will be at The Princess Theatre in Burnham on Friday August 27th at 7.30pm.

Little Mix’s career began with a bang back in 2011 after the four-piece group won series eight of The X Factor.

They were the first band to win the ITV singing contest and capitalised on their success by releasing their first album DNA the following year. The band’s first single, Wings, shot straight to number one in the UK chart.

Now The Little Mix Experience will celebrate Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards in a live show featuring replica costumes, choreography and sensational vocals.

Fans can expect hits including Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many more to be performed.

The Princess has accessible seating, and if you require this, leave a message on its box office and they will call you back.

“A highly energetic show that follows in the footsteps of the award-winning girl band, Little Mix. This iconic 5-star rated show has live vocals and is full of commercial pop-video choreography. Suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike, The Little Mix Show brings the full pop concert experience to The Princess.”

“There are lots of added extras including Dance Competitions, Free Giveaways and a Meet & Greet with the girls after the show!”

The Little Mix Show features all of Little Mix’s chart topping hits including the brand new LM5 album.

Dance & scream to a packed out playlist of songs that include Black Magic, Power, Woman Like Me, Wings, Shout out To My Ex and even a few covers from their time on the X Factor.

Tickets, priced £16 for adults, £13 for children and £52 per family, are available online or by calling the box office, open Monday – Friday 11am – 3pm. The Princess Theatre Box office is on 01278 784464.