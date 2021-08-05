Burnham-On-Sea’s Minor Injuries Unit has re-opened after a four day closure this week due to staff shortages – and bosses have warned that further temporary closures are likely.

The unit, based at Burnham’s War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane, re-opened on Wednesday (August 4th) following the temporary closure.

It comes as the NHS says it is seeing “unprecedented levels of demand” for emergency care services in Somerset.

Mike Paynter, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust’s nurse consultant for minor injuries, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “All of our urgent and emergency care services in Somerset are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand this summer.”

“This is even more challenging as we are seeing higher than usual levels of staff sickness, along with a lack of agency clinicians with the right skill set, qualifications and experience.”

“Many of our clinical colleagues are regularly working double shifts and voluntary overtime and over the past few weeks those who are normally in management or teaching roles have been rolling up their sleeves to work on the frontline treating patients.”

“It is a testament to the efforts of our teams who are doing an outstanding job in looking after our patients despite the high demand.”

He adds: “So that we can continue to provide a safe and effective minor injuries service, we have at times needed to consolidate and reinforce our staff at the MIUs that offer a full service which is supported with x-ray and other diagnostics.”

“This meant that we needed to close Burnham-On-Sea’s MIU for four days from last weekend and the unit reopened on Wednesday (4th August).”

“On the occasions that Burnham-On-Sea’s MIU is closed we advise people who need medical advice or treatment to visit the NHS 111 website (111.nhs.uk), call 111 or go to the MIU at nearby Bridgwater Community Hospital, which is open seven days a week, from 8am to 9pm (last patient at 8:30pm).”

“Our MIUs can treat a wide range of conditions including broken bones, throat and chest infections, eye infections, urinary infections, emergency contraception, sprains and strains, as well as wounds and bites.”

“Despite the pressures, our MIUs continue to manage the high demand and support emergency departments and GP practices.”