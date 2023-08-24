Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill is set to hold a three-day open weekend over the Bank Holiday period.

The ‘August Fun Days’ will be held from Saturday 26th to Monday 28th August, 10am till 4pm each day.

A spokesperson says: “Join us for three days of fun — we’re delighted to welcome our supporters back to our centre for the third Fun Days of the year.”

“Our Fun Days are a family-friendly day out, full of activities and talks about wildlife, while raising money to help sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.”

“A few things you’ll be able to enjoy over the whole weekend as part of your entry: Dog show (Sunday only, pay for registration on the day); Wildlife talks; The Secret World learning centre; Craft/gift market featuring local artists; Secret World gift shop, selling new and donated goods; Teddy tombola and name the bear; Fundraising raffle, including prizes donated by Sopha, Sanders Garden Centre, and Asda; Giant games; Facepainting (additional charge); Mini golf (additional charge); Interpretation Centre.

“Please note that facepainting will be cash only. We will have card machines for admission and gift shop, but these are dependent on a reliable mobile signal.”

“We are unable to provide cashback so we recommend bringing cash – the nearest free cashpoints are One Stop and Asda, both in Highbridge.

Dog show on Sunday 27th kindly supported by K9 Groomers, Highbridge, starts at 11:30am.”

“While you’re enjoying the dog show, why not try our Dog Lucky Dip? Win treats for your furry one every time! £1.50 a go,”

“We’ll be hoping for good weather, but some activities may be limited to what we can do under cover if the heavens open.”

“This will be a great chance to see our wildlife treatment centre and enjoy the interactive learning displays in the reception area. Sorry, but our hospital rooms remain closed to the public. This event is suitable for all ages, and all are welcome! Please note that some areas and footpaths are loose ground/gravel and are not wheelchair accessible. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome and must be kept on leads at all times.”

“Donations of pet food will be gratefully received at the event entrance. Wet dog and cat food in jelly, and dried cat and dog food are always needed, but no fishy varieties please! Unfortunately we’re unable to accept donations for our charity shops on these days.”

“Our site is closed to the public except for open weekends, so this is a fantastic opportunity to visit and learn more about how we are helping wildlife.”

“Please note that no wild animals will be on display; our work with wild animals is done behind closed doors and limiting human interaction gives them the best possible chance of returning to the wild.”

“However, there are a few resident animals you may see: a kestrel, a European eagle owl, a tawny owl, a red deer, an emu, and an African grey parrot.”

See the website for more information: https://events.secretworld.org/event/august-fun-days-2023/