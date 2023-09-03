Two Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers completed a sponsored kayaking challenge along the River Brue on Saturday (September 2nd) to raise funds for a local charity.

Sheila Hyde and Adele Deakins paddled seven miles along the river to raise a total of over £500 for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue, which runs the town’s rescue hovercrafts.

“We started at Wall Eden Adventure, who have been so supportive to us, and were cheered off by supporters in perfect, calm weather conditions,” says Adele.

“We set off in the direction of Glastonbury but unfortunately found the river blocked by a fallen tree about half way there, so never got quite as far as we’d hoped.”

“It was a brilliant day, though, and we were very pleased to do seven miles in total, raising a great sum of £500.”

“We have reported the location of the tree to the Rivers Authority and hope to give it another go in the future when the river is fully clear.”

Sheila added: “I was very proud of myself for doing this, after being in hospital a few weeks ago with an operation. I love kayaking and really enjoyed this. I hope we can have a second try at getting to Glastonbury at some point.”

She adds: “BARB does great work in rescuing and helping people in difficulty along our local coastline all year round. The fundraising page is here.”

A BARB spokesman thanked the two ladies for their support of the charity, saying they had raised a “wonderful amount” towards its life-saving work: “As a small, independent charity we greatly appreciate donations from the community like this.”