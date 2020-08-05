A car that became stranded in mud and was then covered over by four tides on Brean beach has been towed away by a recovery service.

The written-off Volvo was lost to the incoming tide on Monday evening after getting stuck in mud and soft sand and it towed out of the mud on Wednesday.

Weston Recovery Services towed the car out using a Scammell, as pictured here, which has enough winch power to haul vehicles from the mud from a distance.

A large number of spectators watched the recovery take place from a safe distance, with a cordon put in place by the beach warden.

The vehicle – owned by a visiting family from London – had been driven too far down the beach and its wheels sank into the soft sand, as pictured here.

Burnham Coastguards had been called out on Monday evening but, after checking that the family was safely away from the Volvo, there was nothing they could do to save the vehicle before it was engulged by the incoming tide.

After four tides had covered it, a commercial recovery service visited it on Wednesday afternoon and they managed to pull it up the beach to remove it.

The car had become a new tourist attraction, as pictured, but Coastguards advised people to stay away from it and not put themselves at risk.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “The vehicle recovery team arrived on Tuesday with a plan in mind but after several attempts to pluck it from its new socially distanced parking space it became evident they were going to need a bigger truck with a lot more pulling power.”

“Temporarily defeated, they headed off back to their depot to ready the bigger truck for another attempt on the next safe outgoing tide.”

He explained how the car had stuck on Monday: “A couple had taken their car on the beach and the driver wanted to get closer to the water and, just as his wife said to stop, the front wheels dug in as the soft sand gave way under the weight of the car instantly trapping it as the tide advanced towards them.”

“As we know the tide in this area is fast incoming and despite help from onlookers to free it before the cold salt water started lapping at the wheels it would not budge and the water continued to rise quickly until the vehicle was completely engulfed and submerged beneath the murky waves.”

“Our team were responding to ensure there was no risk to any persons and when we arrived only the roof was visible which soon disappeared too.”

“After checking on the owners and ensuring everyone was safe and no one was in any need of medical attention we liaised with our Coastguard Operations Centre and the car owners about recovery.”

“Again, this shows the importance of knowing your surroundings and beach safety. This kind of error stirs up a lot of anger locally but we would like to say that no one walks away scot-free in this kind of incident.”

“This couple have lost their car, their transport home, their personal belongings and countless bills plus however long they will be without a car and that’s without the emotional strain this brings.”

“So although it could’ve been avoided the lesson is learnt and the cost is already high and the most important thing is that all concerned are safe. If you see anyone or you are in danger or difficulty while along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: The vehicle stuck at Brean (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com, PGC Contracting)