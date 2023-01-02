Cider lovers in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be able to wish good health on apple crops for the coming year during a local wassailing event this month.

The centuries-old tradition of wassailing returns to Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield near Highbridge, on Saturday 14th January 2023, raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

Wassailing is an ancient practice, complete with rituals involving tree roots, shotguns, and, of course, cider, to ward off bad spirits and ensure a good harvest for the year to come.

“The Skimmity Hitchers will be performing for us, playing their classic Scrumpy and Western music with a 21st Century twist,” says a spokeswoman.

“As we celebrate all things cider on this winter’s night, we’ll be raising much-needed funds for Cancer Research UK.”

”We’re proud to have raised over £100,000 for a wide range of charities over the past 15 years – giving back is another tradition we’re determined to keep up.”

Last year’s event attracted hundreds of people, as we featured here.

Tickets, priced £15, are limited and won’t be available on the night. You can get yours online at www.richscider.co.uk/shop/wassail-2023-ticket/