A woman was rescued by fire crews from an overturned BMW in a ditch near East Huntspill on Monday evening (August 9th).

Fire crews were called to held the lady after receiving a call from the lady trapped in her vehicle on its roof in a water-filled ditch between East Huntspill and Woolavington.

“Two appliances from Bridgwater, along with the water rescue unit from Exmouth, were mobilised,” says a fire spokesman.

“Bridgwater crews managed to locate the BMW, which was upside down in the ditch, and rescued the casualty from the vehicle using a triple extension ladder and glass-breaking tools.”

“Ambulance were requested for the lady who was suffering from scratches and bruises and the effects of being submerged in cold water.”