BBC Springwatch presenter Martin Hughes-Games will be visiting Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (December 12th) to sign copies of his new book and raise funds for a local charity.

Martin has been a supportive patron for Secret World Wildlife Rescue for 10 years and will be signing copies at the charity’s pop-up charity shop at 35 High Street in Burnham-On-Sea from 4pm-7pm.

In 2019, Martin was the compere for the charity’s ‘Out of Africa’ charity Auction and Ball. He also flew all the way from India in April 2019 to deliver a talk in Bridgwater in aid of the charity.

“Of course, that is something that could not have happened in 2020, but he is still keen to help the charity and so we have organised a special little event,” says founder Pauline Kidner.

“Martin will be at our Pop-up Charity Shop signing copies of his book ‘A Wild Life’ this Saturday.”

“Most people know him from BBC’s Springwatch and Autumnwatch but he has worked on many projects around the world.”

“From the frozen wastes of the Southern Ocean; the tropical rainforests of South America; the scorching grasslands of Africa, the dizzy heights of the snow-caped peaks of the Himalayas: Martin has been to every continent on earth filming natural history programmes.”

She adds: “A signed copy of his book would be a fantastic present for an adventurous person.”

Covid-19 precautions will be in place at the shop, so visitors will need to queue outside.

Visitors will also be asked to wear a face covering and sanitise their hands on entry and exit.

Copies of the books can be ordered from the charity’s web shop and delivered to the shop ready for Saturday.