Staff at a Berrow pharmacy have presented a fundraising boost to a Burnham-On-Sea life-saving charity.

The team at Day Lewis Pharmacy, located at Berrow Medical Centre, run a book club for their customers and give the proceeds go to charity.

They have presented the proceeds, totalling £175, to Burnham-based rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

A BARB spokesman said: “We are very grateful to the Day Lewis staff and customers for their very kind support of BARB. We are a small independent charity that relies fully on donations from our local community to keep running so every penny is greatly appreciated and makes a real difference in keeping our rescue service running.”

BARB was called out 56 times during 2019 and its team of volunteers gave 7,000 hours of their time to the charity.

Pictured: Day Lewis staff members Michelle Marshall, Debbie Boardman and Ginny Hoff presenting BARB’s Roger Flower with the kind donation.