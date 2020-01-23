Brean Splash water park has this week unveiled new plans to extend its facilities with a new outdoor ‘feature pool’ and new water rides.

Brean Leisure Park has revealed the plans for four new rides as it seeks Planning Permission from Sedgemoor District Council to extend its offering.

A number of new rides will be introduced including a Wave rider that can be used by two people at the same time; a ‘Space bowl’ that is described as a “high thrill water ride” aimed at 8-14 year olds.

It also proposes a new ‘Water Play’ ride aimed at all ages, and a new ‘Multislide’ that is aimed at families and multiple users at the same time.

A new feature pool is also in the proposals that will include a ‘Wave ball’ pool with a beach and small waves.

The proposals are part of plans to extend the existing Brean Splash Waterpark to also provide additional changing space and improve its overall facilities.

The park says: “The design of the building is a simple extension, sited to enable the existing entrance to be maintained and changing rooms to be extended. This allows for a larger shop area and more space for internal seating for the existing cafe.”

“A better changing room arrangement will allow for closing off sections at peak times to allow for cleaning whilst still providing sufficient changing space.”

“A ‘changing places’ changing room is provided along with additional easily accessible disabled changing rooms and toilets. The buidling is capable of being separated into zones which will enable it to be operated efficiently depending upon the demand.”

“Externally, the area available will be extended and a new feature pool will be added. Currently this is proposed as a ‘Wave ball’ pool which has a beach and small waves. This will be enclosed by a fence to match the existing.”

The planning application has the reference number 06/19/00015 and local people can submit comments to Sedgemoor District Council until February 21st, 2020.

Earlier this month, Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here on a separate refurbishment of the main pool and the addition of new solar panels to its roof.