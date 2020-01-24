Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out twice in one afternoon on Wednesday (January 22nd).

The team were tasked just before midday to provide safety cover for the Police during an incident on Burnham Beach.

“We were asked to muster on station and await further instructions from our Coastguard Operations Centre (CGOC) after a short while we were contacted again to say the Police had resolved the issue and we were able to stand down,” said a spokesman.