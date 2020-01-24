Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out twice in one afternoon on Wednesday (January 22nd).
The team were tasked just before midday to provide safety cover for the Police during an incident on Burnham Beach.
“We were asked to muster on station and await further instructions from our Coastguard Operations Centre (CGOC) after a short while we were contacted again to say the Police had resolved the issue and we were able to stand down,” said a spokesman.
“While this was unfolding there was also a call from a concerned dog owner, their dog had wandered right down to the water’s edge on Burnham South Beach and disappeared from view.”
“This part of the beach drops dramatically as you near the low tide mark with two ledges a few feet deep. As we were on a higher priority call-out our ops room asked our friends from BARB Search & Rescue to check it out for us.”
“All was well and the dog hadn’t entered the water but had made its way along the beach to the town slip. With all things quiet again we were able to stand down and return to our day jobs.”