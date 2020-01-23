Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers are looking after this tiny fox cub which has been found besides the body of its dead mother.

The young cub was discovered by a concerned member of the public and taken to a vet and then moved to Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill.

Spokeswoman Marlies Hebdon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sadly, it looks like the mother had been hit whilst crossing the road with the cub in her mouth.”

“The cub was taken into Green Pastures vets in Weston who took the little chap in and kept him warm and hydrated before transferring him to us at Secret World Wildlife Rescue.”

She adds: “The fox is being cared for by one of our animal carers, Jade and is being fed several times a day, and throughout the night too.”

“We have had volunteers looking out in the area where the dead mother was found in case there are other dependant cubs which have been left orphaned.”

“Fox cubs are usually seen when the mother is moving them from one den to another.”

“They may be dropped if the fox is interrupted. They can also be mistaken for kittens or puppies and picked up.”

“If you see a fox cub please leave it in situ and call your local wildlife rescue centre for help. It could be that the mother is close by and will only return if no-one is around.”