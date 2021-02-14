A Burnham-On-Sea resident has been named the winner of Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre’s Valentine’s Day adoptions promotion competition.

Linda Haines has won a behind-the-scenes tour and coffee with the centre’s founder Pauline Kidner for up to four people when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

“There were over 50 people in the draw and almost £1,200 was raised which was wonderful,” says Pauline.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who took part and hope they all enjoy their new adoption packs, whether it’s a gift for a loved one or a treat for themselves.”

“We can’t wait to show everyone how their donations help British wildlife throughout 2021.
Special thanks to Burnham-On-Sea.com for promoting this and kindly announcing the winner.”

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR