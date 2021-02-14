A Burnham-On-Sea resident has been named the winner of Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre’s Valentine’s Day adoptions promotion competition.

Linda Haines has won a behind-the-scenes tour and coffee with the centre’s founder Pauline Kidner for up to four people when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

“There were over 50 people in the draw and almost £1,200 was raised which was wonderful,” says Pauline.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who took part and hope they all enjoy their new adoption packs, whether it’s a gift for a loved one or a treat for themselves.”

“We can’t wait to show everyone how their donations help British wildlife throughout 2021.

Special thanks to Burnham-On-Sea.com for promoting this and kindly announcing the winner.”