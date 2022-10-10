Burnham-On-Sea town councillors have discussed proposals for a new seafront water feature attraction in the town.

The comments during the Town Council’s latest meeting came after Burnham resident Sylvia Young, who volunteers at Burnham’s tourist information centre, said holidaymakers regularly ask for more family water facilities.

“Other seaside towns like Weston and Clevedon have swimming lakes or splash areas which can be used by families even when the tide is out,” she said, proposing either a beach paddling pool or children’s splash area are needed in Burnham.

Cllr Ganesh Gudka told the meeting: “In general, the ideal of more features and activities along the seafront is to be welcomed… but I think they should be considered as part of our wider project looking at the vision for the town centre and seafront together.”

Cllr Peter Clayton said: “I think more water attractions are a very good idea. It was an idea considered before as part of a grant funding bid but it was more than could be afforded. This is exactly what we need in Burnham, though.”

Cllr Mike Murphy added: “Cllr Vickers and I recently walked along the promenade and looked at one potential site for a water feature next to the Pilot Hut – it is quite a wide part of the promenade there. We thought that was the only place for a large rectangular water feature with a jet, but we need to be mindul that these are very, very expensive to install – the one in Weston costs a lot to run and maintain.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers added: “I feel a splash pool on the beach would be problematic. That’s what Clevedon have found because of problems with dog poo, bacteria and the like. The seafront would be wonderful but the only problem – after money – is space. The area next to the Bay View Cafe is often used by emergency vehicles for access and also people sitting and enjoying the peace and quiet. The only area I wondered about is the other side of the Coastguard station – it would be a long space.”

Cllr Murphy added: “I personally like the idea of a water feature, but maybe we have to think a lot bigger and put something on the other side of the sea wall like in Weston – a huge new pavilion or swimming pool in that area. One person recently asked me would we consider thinking big and going all the way down to the sailing club and using the whole of that space.”

“When we are in the new unitary council, that would be a time to talk about possible bigger projects like this for Burnham-On-Sea as an attraction.”

Councillors will further consider the proposal alongside others for the town centre as part of its ‘town centre task force working group’ when residents will be encouraged to get involved and contribute.

Burnham’s former beach paddling pool was built by a local family in 1921 as a gift of thanks for the safe return of their five sons from World War One. It was removed in 2010 by the district council due to safety concerns and costly repairs.