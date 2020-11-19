A colourful online art exhibition of local artwork has been launched by Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre.

The exhibition showcases the amazing work of 12 local artists commissioned by The Princess to create pieces that sum up how the pandemic, lockdown and a lack of human contact has affected us all.

‘Contact’ is on the Princess’s website until late December and the physical exhibition will be part of the reopening phase for the Princess in the new year.

The work varies in its use of media from animation, photography, ipad to installation pieces and the artists, all Somerset based; from professional to educator to school child.

Beccy Armory, who is leading the creative team at The Princess, said: “We have all missed human contact whether it be verbal, physical or social and it seems rather appropriate that this exhibition is launched amid Lockdown #2.”

“Covid-19 has changed all of our lives in many different ways. What our artists have created is a body of work that we can all relate to in some way shape or form. The response to every piece is different but emotionally we understand as humans how each of these pieces translates.”

Cllr Louise Parkin added: “The exhibition itself and the work is a real change of direction for the visual arts at the Princess. The arts scene in Burnham and Highbridge is really changing for the positive and we are excited to be a part of that.”

“What has been created is wonderful. Our local artistic community have really risen to the challenge and encompassed what has been a very strange year.”

The exhibition can be found online here and is part of the Princess’s programmed work funded by the Arts Council.

Pictured: Top, ‘Longing to Touch’ by Sally Jones, and above ‘So Below’ by Tick Rowley