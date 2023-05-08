Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church is holding a Coronation-themed flower display this week.

The church has been decorated with red, white and blue floral displays by the church’s members. It is open to the public to see each day from 10am-2pm this week up to and including Saturday May 13th.

Meanwhile, Burnham and Highbridge’s Coronation Crowns Trail in shop windows is ongoing up to and including Saturday May 13th. Find 30 special crowns in windows for a chance to win £50! Organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade, read more details here.