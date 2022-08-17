A special fundraising jumble sale is set to be held at Highbridge’s Morland Hall this Saturday (August 20th) in memory of a community-spirited resident who sadly passed away last month.

Maureen Clayton – known as Mo to her friends – not only kept people in Highbridge supplied with food and support during and between lockdowns with her meals-on-wheels services, she also managed a weekly seniors group for over 10 years and organised regular charity table top sales.

Mo’s volunteer hours exceeded over 12 hours a week in the community. She sadly passed away in July after a period of illness.

Her next charity table top sale is going ahead in her memory this Saturday (August 20th) at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge, TA9 3FU from 11am-2pm.

There will be cream teas, stalls and jumble on sale, supporting BARB Search & Rescue in memory of Mo, supported by LiveWest.

Sally Hill, Community Connector at LiveWest, says: “So many people will miss Mo, including me. She was committed to her local community and Oldway Close residents.”