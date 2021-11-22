A Burnham-On-Sea hotel is encouraging visitors to attach colourful baubles to a Christmas tree as seasonal good wishes or touching tributes to loved ones while raising funds for a local charity.

The Victoria Hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street is selling festive baubles – with space on each to write brief messages – with donations going to hovercraft rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue.

Victoria landlord Ryan Andress says there has already been lots of interest in the scheme for the community Christmas tree outside the hotel, which was lit up for the season as part of the town centre lights switch-on.

Ryan, pictured next to the tree with several BARB crew, says: “We wanted to let our customers decorate the tree while raising money for a good cause.”

“By doing this, we can help local people remember loved ones at Christmas or just put good wishes to friends and family, and also help a great Burnham charity.”

“The baubles are selling for a donation of £3 each for two for £5 and are available at the bar during opening hours.”